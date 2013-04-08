MOBILE, Ala., April 8 JetBlue Airways Corp
Chief Executive Dave Barger said on Tuesday that his
airline will receive the first U.S.-assembled Airbus jet, which
will roll off the assembly line in 2016.
Barger spoke at a groundbreaking for a $600 million factory
of EADS' Airbus unit in Mobile, Alabama. The plant is
expected to create 1,000 jobs, and bolster U.S. spending by
Airbus, which already spends $13 billion with U.S. suppliers.
"We'll be the launch customer of this assembly line," Barger
said. "We have well over 100 of the A320s today. It's a big day
for JetBlue as well."
JetBlue is also expecting delivery of another 100 A320
narrow-body aircraft, he said.
No longer an upstart but not as big as Delta, United or the
soon-to-be merged American Airlines-US Airways, JetBlue is one
of the larger mid-sized U.S. carriers.
Although assembly is a relatively small part of the work of
building a jet, Airbus is betting that having a U.S. facility
will boost its credentials and help win deals. The Mobile plant
will be only the second Airbus has outside Europe that builds
its top-selling workhorse jet. The other is in China.