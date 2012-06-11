June 11 Discount carrier JetBlue Airways
said on Monday it plans to partner with Air China Ltd
on flights, its first such agreement with a
China-based airline.
The carriers said in a statement that they will initially
offer connections between their networks at New York's John F.
Kennedy airport and Los Angeles International, allowing Air
China's U.S.-bound travelers to get to other cities served by
JetBlue.
Air China plans to enter into a codeshare with JetBlue this
fall, pending government approval. Under code-sharing
agreements, an airline sells seats on another carrier's flights
as if they were its own.
JetBlue in late May said it had received approval to build a
facility for international arrivals at JFK.
Its shares were flat at $5.23 in late-morning trading.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by John Wallace)