March 30 JetBlue Airways Corp's systems were back online after a computer system outage caused check-in delays at several U.S. airports on Monday.

The outage was not due to a cyber attack, JetBlue spokesman Doug McGraw said in an email to Reuters.

"The issue was resolved at approximately 6:15 a.m. Eastern Time," McGraw said "We are working to resume normal operations now."

McGraw did not provide details on what exactly what caused the outage. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)