Dec 10 JetBlue Airways Corp said on
Thursday it expects flight sales as measured against capacity to
fall in the fourth quarter from a year ago, partly because
better weather and operations have led to fewer cancellations
and, in turn, higher capacity.
The low-cost carrier forecast that passenger revenue per
available seat mile will fall between 2 percent and 3 percent
this quarter. It added that the timing of year-end holidays
compared with last year will hurt that measure of its business.
The New York-based airline had managed to avoid steep
declines in unit revenue that plagued its rivals this year
because it has few flights to Dallas and Chicago, where capacity
has surged and American Airlines Group Inc has matched
the lower fares of Spirit Airlines Inc.
JetBlue's shares fell more than 3 percent after the Nasdaq
market closed.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)