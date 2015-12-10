Dec 10 JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday it expects flight sales as measured against capacity to fall in the fourth quarter from a year ago, partly because better weather and operations have led to fewer cancellations and, in turn, higher capacity.

The low-cost carrier forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile will fall between 2 percent and 3 percent this quarter. It added that the timing of year-end holidays compared with last year will hurt that measure of its business.

The New York-based airline had managed to avoid steep declines in unit revenue that plagued its rivals this year because it has few flights to Dallas and Chicago, where capacity has surged and American Airlines Group Inc has matched the lower fares of Spirit Airlines Inc.

JetBlue's shares fell more than 3 percent after the Nasdaq market closed. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)