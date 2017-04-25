NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp said it is postponing delivery of 13 aircraft scheduled for 2019 and 2020, and has swapped its 2018 Airbus order of A321neos to 11 A321ceos, which have an earlier engine design.

In its first quarter earnings call, JetBlue said it was deferring eight aircraft from 2019 to 2023 and five aircraft from 2020 to 2024.

On switching its jet order, Chief Financial Officer Steve Priest said, "We just felt that swapping the neos with between 2018 and 2019 is prudent." (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Nick Zieminski)