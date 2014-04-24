BRIEF-Growmax appoints Lloyd Wiggins as CFO
* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017
April 24 JetBlue Airways reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as increases in salaries boosted operating expenses.
Net income came to $4 million, or one cent a share, for the first quarter, compared with $14 million, or 5 cents a share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta)
* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017
* Apple says updated ipad(reg), featuring a brighter 9.7-inch retina display and best-in-class performance starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.