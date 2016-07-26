BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 JetBlue Airways Corp reported an 18.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as the U.S. budget airline continued to benefit from lower fuel costs.
The New York-based carrier's net income rose to $180 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $152 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, unit revenue, a closely watched measure, fell 8.2 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.