July 26 JetBlue Airways Corp reported an 18.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as the U.S. budget airline continued to benefit from lower fuel costs.

The New York-based carrier's net income rose to $180 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $152 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, unit revenue, a closely watched measure, fell 8.2 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)