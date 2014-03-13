Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
March 13 JetBlue Airways Corp said it would sell its in-flight entertainment business, LiveTV, to French defence company Thales Group for $400 million.
JetBlue said it would enter into agreements with LiveTV to continue providing live TV and in-flight connectivity after the sale.
* Delta successfully completes cash tender offer for additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.