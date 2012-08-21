Aug 21 JetBlue Airways Corp was fined
by the U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday for not
informing passengers on a plane delayed at New York's John F.
Kennedy airport that they could leave the plane as it waited at
the gate.
The DoT said it fined the airline $90,000 for the violation,
which occurred in March.
The DoT said it ordered the airline to cease and desist from
further violations. JetBlue has come under scrutiny lately for
lengthy tarmac delays.
"Airlines may not leave passengers stranded indefinitely
aboard an aircraft ... and passengers must be told if they are
able to leave the plane," U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray
LaHood said in a statement on Monday.
New York-based JetBlue's stock, which has dropped about 17
percent since touching a year-high in February, was up 2 percent
at $5.37 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.