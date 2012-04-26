April 26 Discount airline JetBlue Airways Corp
topped estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday
,as average fares increased and it was able to offset higher
expenses with rising revenue.
Net income came to $30 million, or 9 cents a share, compared
with $3 million, or 1 cent a share, a year earlier. Analysts had
expected 8 cents a share on average, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose about 19 percent to $1.2 billion.
Overall expenses rose 15 percent, with costs for fuel and
related taxes up 22.7 percent.
In a statement, New York-based JetBlue noted "continued
success in attracting higher-yielding business traffic,
particularly in Boston."
JetBlue also said Mark Powers, who had been named interim
chief financial officer last year when Ed Barnes resigned, was
appointed to that post on a permanent basis.
