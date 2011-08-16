* 1,193 vote for no representation, of 2,050 votes cast

* Air Line Pilots Association petitioned for the vote

CHICAGO Aug 16 JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) on Tuesday said its pilots have voted to remain non-union.

Of the 2,050 votes cast, 1,193 were against unionization. JetBlue said 2,109 pilots were eligible to vote.

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents pilots at most major U.S. airlines, had filed a petition for the election with the National Mediation Board.

Chief Executive Dave Barger thanked the pilots in a statement for "electing to retain and expand their direct relationship with the company." (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Gary Hill)