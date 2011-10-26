* Net profit 11 cents/shr vs Wall St est 13 cents/shr

* Rev $1.2 bln, up 16 pct

Oct 26 JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) reported a smaller profit on Wednesday despite stronger revenues, missing Wall Street expectations.

JetBlue said net income was $35 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with $59 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

The Wall Street average forecast for JetBlue was 13 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JetBlue reported a 16 percent increase in operating revenues at $1.2 billion and a 22 percent increase in expenses, including a $162 million jump in fuel costs.

The carrier, based at New York's Kennedy airport, said operating income took an estimated $8 million hit from more than 1,400 flight cancellations due to Hurricane Irene. (Reporting by John Crawley, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)