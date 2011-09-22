* Says lack of upgrades has "crazy" effects
* Sees $7 mln-$8 mln Q3 hit from Hurricane Irene
By Toni Clarke
BOSTON, Sept 22 The chief executive of JetBlue
Airways Corp (JBLU.O) said the United States needs to reform
its air traffic control systems to prevent waste and improve
mobility in the skies.
"Improving the next-generation air traffic control system,
this isn't optional," CEO David Barger told Boston College's
Chief Executives' Club on Thursday. "This is imperative."
Prop planes in the 1950s flew from Boston to New York in
less than an hour, Barger said. Today, the official airline
guide logs that flight, in a jet, at about an hour and 35
minutes, he said.
"Think about that, how crazy it is. And we just kind of
accept it," he said. "Think of how much we're wasting through
not investing upstairs."
Barger said he expects the impact of Hurricane Irene, which
hammered the eastern United States late last month, to reduce
JetBlue's profit by $7 million to $8 million in the third
quarter. Analysts expect pre-tax profit of $60.78 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
JetBlue does not expect United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N)
plan to acquire aircraft parts supplier Goodrich Corp GR.N to
have much effect on aircraft pricing, Barger said.
"These are two great companies who will be together, and we
don't believe it will have any impact on prices," he said.
The airline industry is struggling to recover from a
years-long downturn that has been exacerbated by high fuel
costs and an economic crisis that sapped travel demand. In
response, airlines have reduced the number of seats available
for sale, cut costs and consolidated.
JetBlue said at a recent conference that it is helped by a
solid balance sheet and low cost structure, and it sees the
opportunity for international partnerships.
The company has deferred the purchase of eight Airbus A320
aircraft from 2014 and 2015 to 2017 and converted 30 A320
aircraft scheduled for delivery between 2013 and 2016 to
A321s.
The low-cost carrier, which has historically relied on
leisure travelers for growth, is increasingly seeking to
penetrate the corporate travel market by offering refundable
fares and speedier check-in.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; editing by John Wallace)