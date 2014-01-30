Jan 30 JetBlue Airways said on Thursday
it won takeoff and landing rights at Reagan National Airport
near Washington that American Airlines Group was
required to shed under an agreement with the U.S. government.
New York-based JetBlue said in a statement it was told its
bid for 12 slot pairs at Reagan National was accepted, with a
final agreement subject to approval of the U.S. Justice
Department.
It also said American had agreed to the permanent transfer
to JetBlue of eight other slot pairs at Reagan National that
JetBlue has been operating temporarily since 2010.
American's former parent, AMR Corp, and US Airways Group
agreed to give up 52 pairs of takeoff and landing rights, or 104
slots, at Reagan National Airport as well as certain other
assets under a settlement of an antitrust lawsuit by the U.S.
Justice Department seeking to block their combination.
The merger, completed in December, formed the world's
largest airline.
JetBlue added that once its agreement for the slots is
approved, it expects to add 12 new roundtrip flights at Reagan
National.
It said it plans to provide non-stop flights to cities it
does not currently serve. With the new slots, JetBlue plans to
operate up to 30 roundtrips per day at Reagan National, compared
with 18 currently.
Southwest Airlines also said it bid for Reagan
National slots and Virgin America has also said it was
interested in airport assets that are available as a result of
the American merger settlement.