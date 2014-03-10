BRIEF-Journey Energy Q4 net income per share $1.13
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
March 10 JetBlue Airways Corp : * Speaking at J.P. Morgan investor conference, JetBlue Chief Executive Dave Barger cites 'solid' revenue environment, says tough winter has driven significant
demand * Barger says JetBlue was advised last week that American Airlines would end partnership, added American Airlines partnership was 'not overly material' when considering
other partnerships it has * JetBlue says it will keep trying to get additional takeoff and landing rights at New
York area airports
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
JAKARTA, March 21 Freeport McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit has resumed production of copper concentrate at its giant Grasberg mine, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, ending a more than one-month stoppage.
LIMA, March 20 A strike at Peru's top copper mine, Cerro Verde, is set to end by government order on Thursday, but workers said the stoppage would start right back up on Friday if no deal over their demands is reached with management.