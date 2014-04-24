Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
April 24 JetBlue Airways Corp : * Carrier says during earnings conference call that it expects no material change to outlook as a result of its pilots vote
to join union * Carrier plans to end transcontinental flying from Washington Dulles and to
close several other routes to help support its growth at Reagan National
Airport * Expects April unit revenue to rise 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent
* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017 outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement with one of its tenants
* Cellectar Biosciences - United States patent and trademark office has granted a method of use patent for CLR 124, company's cancer imaging agent