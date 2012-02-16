NEW DELHI Feb 16 India's civil aviation
ministry wrote to the federal trade ministry on Wednesday to
allow local carriers to directly import jet fuel, following
recommendations of a ministerial panel.
The aviation ministry has also asked the state governments
to bring down sales tax on the fuel, which in India costs about
55-60 percent more than the global average. But they have not
responded favourably, the ministry said in a statement.
"The Indian carriers would have to make their own tie-ups
with the suppliers having infrastructure to import ATF directly
for their use," the aviation ministry said.
