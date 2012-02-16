NEW DELHI Feb 16 India's civil aviation ministry wrote to the federal trade ministry on Wednesday to allow local carriers to directly import jet fuel, following recommendations of a ministerial panel.

The aviation ministry has also asked the state governments to bring down sales tax on the fuel, which in India costs about 55-60 percent more than the global average. But they have not responded favourably, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Indian carriers would have to make their own tie-ups with the suppliers having infrastructure to import ATF directly for their use," the aviation ministry said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)