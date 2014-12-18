Dec 18 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire two media firms for 2.08 billion yuan ($334.73 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 589.3 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 19

($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan renminbi)