Nov 19 Jeudan A/S

* Q3 net sales 283 million crowns versus 268 million crowns

* Q3 EBIT 163 million Danish crowns versus 159 million crowns

* Q3 pretax loss 120 million crowns versus profit 189 million crowns

* Maintains guidance for 2014

* Still sees EBIT of about 635-675 million crowns and revenue of about 1.1 billion crowns

