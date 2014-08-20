UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Aug 20 Jeudan A/S : * Q2 revenue DKK 303 million versus DKK 303 million * Q2 EBIT DKK 172 million versus DKK 167 million * Q2 pretax loss DKK 105 million versus profit DKK 334 million * Maintains its outlook for 2014 * Expects operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 635-675 million * Says still expects 2014 EBVAT of DKK 425-465 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million to $50 million.
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners