SAO PAULO, July 28 J&F SA, the Brazilian investment holding company that controls the world's No. 1 meatpacker, plans to exit investments in the country's beleaguered electricity sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

J&F, a holding controlled by Brazil's Batista family that has investments in processed foods and home products, has invested a total 3 billion reais ($874 million) in projects including windpower plants and transmission lines, said the first source, who requested anonymity because the decisions are private.

