BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold announces the acquisition of 22 royalties during Q1, 2017
* Sandstorm Gold announces the acquisition of 22 royalties during Q1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 28 J&F SA, the Brazilian investment holding company that controls the world's No. 1 meatpacker, plans to exit investments in the country's beleaguered electricity sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
J&F, a holding controlled by Brazil's Batista family that has investments in processed foods and home products, has invested a total 3 billion reais ($874 million) in projects including windpower plants and transmission lines, said the first source, who requested anonymity because the decisions are private.
($1 = 3.4210 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Sandstorm Gold announces the acquisition of 22 royalties during Q1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: