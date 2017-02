TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's JFE Steel Corp 5411.t, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday it is considering taking a stake in a steel mill project in Brazil planned by Vale vale5.sa, POSCO 005490.ks and Dongkuk Steel Mill .

The project calls for building a slab plant with an annual production capacity of 3 million tonnes. The mill is expected to require $4.2 billion in investments in its first phase. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)