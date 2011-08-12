* JFE may purchase part of stake owned by Dongkuk

* Would be JFE's first overseas blast furnace plant

* JFE to decide by year-end (Adds details)

TOKYO, Aug 12 Japan's JFE Steel Corp said on Friday it may join a steel mill project in Brazil planned by Vale and two South Korean steelmakers as it aims to tap growing markets in Latin America and the United States.

JFE, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, said it will decide by the end of this year whether to join the project, which calls for building a 3 million tonnes-a-year slab plant with initial investment cost of $4.2 billion by 2014.

Vale currently owns 50 percent of the project. Dongkuk Steel holds 30 percent and POSCO , the world's No.3 steelmaker, owns 20 percent.

It will be JFE's first overseas blast furnace project if it goes ahead with the plan.

JFE in 2008 initially planned to build the plant through a majority ownership, but abandoned the plan after demand slumped following the Lehman crisis, a JFE spokesman said.

The plant, which will be located in Brazil's northeastern Ceara state, will add another 3 million tonnes of capacity in the second phase of construction.

JFE will acquire part of Dongkuk's share if it decides to join the project, the spokesman said.

Dongkuk, a mini mill that produces construction steel and thick plates, is owned 15 percent by JFE.

JFE plans to supply part of the slab to be produced in Brazil to California Steel Industries, a U.S. roller owned equally by Vale and JFE, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)