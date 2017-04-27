Searchers drill to locate men missing in southern Chile mine
SANTIAGO, June 15 Chilean authorities began a fresh drill on Thursday to try to locate two miners who went missing a week ago when the mine in which they were working was flooded.
TOKYO, April 27 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it will increase output of crude steel in the year through March 2018 by 3 percent.
The company expects to produce 29 million tonnes of crude steel on a parent basis in the 12 months through March next year, compared with 28.14 million tonnes a year earlier, an executive said.
The output forecast came as the company reported a one-third increase in recurring profit for the last financial year. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
BUENOS AIRES/TORONTO, June 15 Authorities in the Argentine province of San Juan lifted restrictions on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday, but the world's biggest gold producer said it would not immediately resume full operations.
