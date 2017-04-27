TOKYO, April 27 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it will increase output of crude steel in the year through March 2018 by 3 percent.

The company expects to produce 29 million tonnes of crude steel on a parent basis in the 12 months through March next year, compared with 28.14 million tonnes a year earlier, an executive said.

The output forecast came as the company reported a one-third increase in recurring profit for the last financial year. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)