Peru seeks more international aid to cope with extreme floods
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
TOKYO, July 30 JFE Steel, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it would invest about 27 billion yen ($220 million) in a steelworks being built by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group in Vietnam in an effort to expand its global network to drive growth.
JFE, steelmaking unit under JFE Holdings Inc, plans to take a 5 percent stake in the plant's operating company, it said. ($1 = 124.0400 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.