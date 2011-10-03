UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
TOKYO Oct 3 Shares in Japan's JFE Holdings dropped to an eight-year low after it said it would book an appraisal loss of around $1 billion on its securities holdings for the July-September quarter due to a drop in market prices.
Stock in the world's fifth-largest steel maker, which hit an eight-year trough last week on reports of similar troubles at rivals, fell further to mark another eight-year low as it said it would see an appraisal loss of 77 billion yen.
A loss stemming from a decline in the share value of its Indian affiliate, JSW Steel , accounted for more than 60 billion yen, a JFE spokesman said.
Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd , Japan's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday it would post an appraisal loss of 79.8 billion yen.
JFE's losses would bring the total 6-month appraisal loss on its securities holdings to 81 billion yen.
Shares in JFE were down 4.3 percent at 1,510 yen, against a 2.3 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei average . ($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)