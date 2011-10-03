(Repeats to additional subscribers)

TOKYO Oct 3 Shares in Japan's JFE Holdings dropped to an eight-year low after it said it would book an appraisal loss of around $1 billion on its securities holdings for the July-September quarter due to a drop in market prices.

Stock in the world's fifth-largest steel maker, which hit an eight-year trough last week on reports of similar troubles at rivals, fell further to mark another eight-year low as it said it would see an appraisal loss of 77 billion yen.

A loss stemming from a decline in the share value of its Indian affiliate, JSW Steel , accounted for more than 60 billion yen, a JFE spokesman said.

Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd , Japan's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday it would post an appraisal loss of 79.8 billion yen.

JFE's losses would bring the total 6-month appraisal loss on its securities holdings to 81 billion yen.

Shares in JFE were down 4.3 percent at 1,510 yen, against a 2.3 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei average . ($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)