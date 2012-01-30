(Corrects headline to 9-mth profit, not quarterly profit)

TOKYO Jan 30 JFE Holdings Inc, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, reported a 58 percent fall in April-December profit as exports fell and prices sagged, and it downgraded its full-year profit outlook by 60 percent.

JFE, which is heavily exposed to Asia's export market, booked 59.31 billion yen ($772.92 million)in recurring profit, which is pretax and before special items.

It trimmed its annual profit outlook to 40 billion yen only three months after it slashed the forecast more than a fifth to 100 billion yen in October.

That is less than half the mean estimate of 93.9 billion yen in a poll of 18 analysts in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Demand growth in China, the world's top producer and consumer, has decelerated in a knock-on effect of Europe's debt woes, while the strong yen curbed exports and boosted imports of cheaper-priced steel in Japan, pressuring prices.

JFE's share price was almost flat as of Friday this year, underperforming a 4.6 percent rise in the broader Nikkei average. ($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Matt Driskill)