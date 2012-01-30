* Oct-Dec pretax profit Y8.67 bln vs Y36.5 bln yr ago

* Sees first net loss of Y40 bln in 2011/12

* Booking Y70 bln appraisal loss on JSW shares JFE owns

* Shipbuilding unit to merge with IHI Corp's unit

* JFE shares close down 0.8 pct after announcement (Adds more details of results, merger of shipbuilding units)

By Yuko Inoue

TOKYO, Jan 30 JFE Holdings Inc, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, said on Monday a supply glut in Asia, the strong yen and a one-off loss would push it into a first-ever net loss in the year to March 31, after its quarterly profit plunged 76 percent.

Demand growth in China, the world's top producer and consumer, decelerated in a knock-on effect of Europe's debt woes, while the strong yen curbed exports and opened the door for cheaper-priced imports, weighing on prices in the domestic market.

Supply from steelmakers in South Korea and China continued to increase, eroding prices on export markets.

JFE, which was created in 2002 after a merger of two steelmakers, booked 8.67 billion yen ($113 million) in October-December recurring profit, which is pretax and before special items.

It sees a 40 billion yen net loss for the current financial year as a 70 billion yen appraisal loss on holdings of shares in an Indian affiliate JSW Steel Ltd will hit the bottomline.

The company also cut full-year pretax profit forecast for a second time in three months to 40 billion yen from 100 billion yen in October.

Rising supply and ebbing demand in Asia hit JFE hard, which is heavily exposed to the region's export markets, with its sales volume in overseas markets seen making up around 50 percent of total.

"There have been conspicuous supply increases from South Korean and Chinese mills at a time when Asia's demand is slowing down," Yoshio Ishikawa, executive vice president of JFE, told a news conference.

OUTPUT SURGED IN CHINA, KOREA

Crude steel output in China and South Korea surged by 66 million tonnes, or nearly 10 percent, to 764 million tonnes in 2011, according to World Steel Association statistics. Most of that was funneled to the export market.

"JFE's result was in line with market estimates, and we don't expect a further downgrade in its earnings estimates," said Akira Kishimoto, analyst at JP Morgan.

Bigger rival Nippon Steel Corp on Friday kicked off the sector's glum earnings season, with a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit. The company slashed its full-year outlook by a third to 120 billion yen.

JFE also said its shipbuilding unit will merge with IHI Corp's in a bid to remain competitive as demand for vessels contracts and Chinese rivals undercut operations hobbled by a strong yen. The two firms aim to finalise an agreement by August.

"The financial crisis beginning with the Lehman shock brought major changes to the shipbuilding industry," the firms said in a statement.

Shares in JFE narrowed losses after the earnings result was announced and closed down 0.8 percent at 1,397 yen.

The stock was almost flat this year as of Friday, underperforming a 4.6 percent rise in the broader Nikkei average.

($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen) (Editing by Matt Driskill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)