TOKYO Jan 6 JFE Steel Corp, the world's No.5 steelmaker, said on Friday there has been no impact on the operations of it or JFE Chemical from a fire at a plant in Chiba near Tokyo.

TV footage earlier showed flames at JFE Chemical's plant in the giant steelmaker's Chiba complex.

The fire at the coke plant was caused by an electricity blackout, a company spokesman said.