TOKYO, April 20 JFE Holdings Inc will invest 1 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) over the three years to fiscal 2014, up 25 percent from its last three-year target, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The steel group will expand capacity abroad while revamping mills in Japan to cut production costs, the paper said. ($1 = 81.5450 Japanese yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)