* JFE: would try to up JSW stake if share rules change

* Current regs say must be public offering to take stake over 15 pct

* JFE looking for foothold in growing India market (Recasts, adds JFE comment, share purchasing rule details)

TOKYO, Aug 22 JFE Steel Corp , the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, said on Monday it would look to boost its stake in India's JSW Steel Ltd should Indian rules on share purchases change in the future.

JFE last year bought 14.9 percent of India's No.3 steelmaker for $1 billion, just shy of the level that would trigger a mandatory public offering.

The deal, aimed at gaining a foothold in the fast-growing Indian market, marked JFE's first major capital investment in a foreign peer.

"Under current Indian rules, we cannot boost our stake in JSW without launching a tender offer bid. But should the situation change in the future, we hope to explore the option of raising our stake to above 15 percent," a JFE spokesman said.

Eiji Hayashida, president of JFE told the Nikkei business daily in an interview on Sunday that JFE hopes to make JSW a so-called 'equity-method' company within its group.

"I have told managing director Sajjan Jindal about our intentions and we have had no negative response so far," Hayashida was quoted as saying by the Nikkei.

Under equity-method accounting rules, JFE could report part of the Indian company's net profit in its consolidated results if it holds more than 15 percent of its stock and has representation on its board of directors.

A JFE executive already sits on JSW's board as an outside director.

Hayashida also said in the Nikkei that JFE planed to join JSW's project to build a new integrated steel mill in India and that it was in talks with management on its ownership ratio.

"Our ownership will be below 50 percent," he said, citing potential difficulties for a foreign company in managing large numbers of local workers.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)