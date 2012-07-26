Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
TOKYO, July 26 JFE Holdings Inc said on Thursday it expects crude steel output to rise to 14.4 million tonnes in the first half from 13.65 million tonnes a year earlier.
Crude output in the company's first fiscal quarter was 7.24 million tonnes, slightly higher than its estimate of 7 million tonnes, it said. The steelmaker expects second-quarter output to be about the same.
Japanese steel makers, which sell more than half of their products overseas, are struggling with weaker exports because of the slowing economy in China, the world's biggest consumer of the alloy used in construction, ships and cars.
To cut costs, JFE is planning to use more lower-grade raw materials and has said quality would not be affected because the company's technology can produce the same caliber of steel with the cheaper materials. ($1 = 78.2200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and)
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.