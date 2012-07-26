Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
July 26 JFE Holdings Inc
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year to Full Year to
Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.30 trln Operating 100.00 Recurring 90.00 Net 80.00 EPS 143.44 yen NOTE - JFE Holdings Inc is a holding company formed through merger between Kawasaki Steel and NKK. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.