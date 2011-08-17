* Eyes plants in India, Vietnam, Middle East

Aug 18 JFE Steel Corp will beef up its annual production capacity for tin plate, used to make beverage and food cans, by 47 percent to about 4.4 million tons by 2020, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The market for such anti-corrosive steel is expanding as living standards improve in emerging countries, the daily said.

The JFE Holdings Inc unit's current capacity stands at about 3 million tons, Nikkei said.

It will consider upgrading existing plants as well as building facilities with a yearly capacity of 200,000 tons to 300,000 tons each in places such as India, Vietnam and the Middle East, the daily reported.

Total investment in these projects will be about 20 billion yen ($261.2 million) and they will be pursued as joint ventures with local firms, Nikkei said.

Its rival Nippon Steel Corp is spending 24 billion yen to build a tin plate factory in China jointly with Wuhan Iron and Steel (Group) Corp which is scheduled to open in 2013, the report said. ($1 = 76.565 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)