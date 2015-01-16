Jan 16 Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to form supply chain partnership with Japan's Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd on LED lighting

* Says 2014 net profit to rise 30-45 percent y/y at 170.2-189.9 million yuan ($27.42-30.60 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yji2Bf; bit.ly/1IQ5AIK

($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi)