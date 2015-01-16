Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 16 Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to form supply chain partnership with Japan's Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd on LED lighting
* Says 2014 net profit to rise 30-45 percent y/y at 170.2-189.9 million yuan ($27.42-30.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yji2Bf; bit.ly/1IQ5AIK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order