TOKYO May 15 Japan's Ministry of Finance sold 399.3 billion yen ($5 billion of 40-year Japanese government bonds at an issue price of 98.91 with a coupon of 2.0 percent, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The highest yield was 2.04 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.99, above 3.61 at the previous tender in February. A higher bid-to-cover ratio indicates stronger demand. ($1 = 79.8150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)