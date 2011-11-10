TOKYO Nov 10 The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell to a one-year low of 0.960 percent on Thursday, supported by worries over the euro zone's debt crisis and following strong demand at a 40-yar bond auction.

The yield dropped below 0.965 percent , strong resistance in recent months, for the first time since November last year. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)