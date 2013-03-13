TOKYO, March 14 Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp has won an order from Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) train in Malaysia's Sarawak state in a deal estimated at 170 billion yen ($1.77 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The ninth LNG facility, called Petronas LNG Train 9, with capacity of 3.6 million tonnes per annum, is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2015.

($1 = 96.0100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)