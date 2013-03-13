TOKYO, March 14 Japanese engineering firm JGC
Corp has won an order from Malaysian state oil firm
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) for a new liquefied natural
gas (LNG) train in Malaysia's Sarawak state in a deal estimated
at 170 billion yen ($1.77 billion), the Nikkei business daily
reported on Thursday.
The ninth LNG facility, called Petronas LNG Train 9, with
capacity of 3.6 million tonnes per annum, is expected to start
operations in the fourth quarter of 2015.
($1 = 96.0100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)