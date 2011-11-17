MANILA Nov 17 Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc said on Thursday it will exercise an option to sell some of its newly-acquired shares in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) worth $262 million to Japan's NTT Docomo Inc.

JG Summit told the stock exchange it had informed NTT Docomo that it would take up the option, set under an agreement signed in May this year, to sell 4.56 million common shares of PLDT at 2,500 Philippine pesos ($57.58) per share.

The sale price reflects a 4.6 percent premium over PLDT's close at 2,390 pesos on Thursday.

JG Summit said its shareholdings in PLDT after the transaction would be cut to 17.14 million common shares, valued at 41 billion pesos based on Thursday's close, and equivalent to an 8 percent stake.

NTT Docomo owned 9.8 percent of PLDT, comprising of 18.2 million PLDT shares, as of Sept. 30.

JG Summit recently sold 14.5 billion pesos worth of PLDT shares to Metro Pacific Resources Inc, a local affiliate of PLDT's controlling shareholder First Pacific Co Ltd.

JG Summit last month acquired 12.9 percent of PLDT, comprising 27.7 million common shares at 2,500 pesos per share, in exchange for giving up its holdings in Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc to PLDT.

The $1.6 billion takeover deal cemented PLDT's top position in the highly competitive telecommunications industry. Including the share swap and debt assumption components, the deal's enterprise value was pegged at $2.4 billion, said ING Bank , PLDT's adviser in the deal.

($1 = 43.415 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)