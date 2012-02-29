Feb 29 JHS Capital Advisors, the brokerage
firm founded by former GunnAllen Chairman John Sykes, said on
Wednesday it plans to buy Paulson Investment Co's retail
business in a move that would increase its total client assets
under management by roughly 50 percent.
JHS Capital, based in Tampa, Florida, currently has about
100 advisers across the United States managing more than $2
billion in client assets. Under the deal, JHS would add
Paulson's roughly 75 advisers, who manage $1.1 billion in client
assets.
"We are excited about the growth of the firm," said JHS'
vice president of strategic development, Eileen Canady, in an
interview.
"Strategically, the region that Paulson is in is
predominantly west, midwest, and that's a good fit for us," said
Canady, noting that the deal would increase JHS' presence to 21
states from 15 states.
The transaction, whose terms were not disclosed, is subject
to approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the
independent U.S. securities regulator.
Paulson advisers would remain in their current offices,
simply changing their firm titles to become registered
representatives of JHS, said Trent David, president and chief
executive of Paulson.
Both JHS and Paulson already use RBC Correspondent Services,
a division of RBC Capital Markets, for custody of client assets
and securities, trade execution and portfolio reporting.
"As we both clear through RBC, we've known of each other and
seen each other at conferences," Davis said, which is how the
partnership first came about.
Paulson Investment Co is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Portland, Oregon-based Paulson Capital Corp.
JHS also said earlier this month it hired two veteran
advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Oppenheimer & Co
in Tampa.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau)