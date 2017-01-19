BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
SAO PAULO Jan 19 The chairman of Brazilian builder and shopping mall operator JHSF Participações SA has agreed to collaborate with government officials as part of an investigation into illegal campaign donations in the state of Minas Gerais, the company said.
According to a securities filing by the company on Thursday, Chairman José Auriemo Neto was fully responsible for the donations, with neither JHSF nor its subsidiaries involved. Auriemo will make a 1 million reais ($312,871) donation to a cancer hospital as part of the plea deal. ($1 = 3.1962 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.