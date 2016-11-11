SAO PAULO Nov 11 Gazit-Globe Ltd is
looking to acquire more shopping malls in Brazil, the chief of
the Israeli company's unit in the country said on Friday, a day
after it announced the purchase of 33 percent of an upscale mall
in Sao Paolo for 410 million reais ($121 million).
Mia Stark, chief executive of Gazit's Brazilian unit, said
in an interview the acquisition of the stake in Shopping Cidade
Jardim from Brazil's JHSF Participações SA was the
largest investment in the country so far.
Gazit may collaborate in new projects with JHSF and plans to
concentrate its assets in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city,
Stark said.
One alternative would be to increase Gazit's 4.3 percent
stake in Shopping Eldorado, a mall in an affluent São Paulo
neighborhood, Andres Andrade, a director at Gazit Brasil, said
in an interview.
Gazit could also sell controlling stakes in shopping malls
outside the city, Andrade said.
($1 = 3.3992 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Richard Chang)