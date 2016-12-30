SAO PAULO Dec 30 Brazilian real estate firm JHSF Participações SA raised about 1.5 billion reais ($461 million) from asset sales this year, according to a securities filing late on Thursday.

The latest transaction, announced last month, was the sale of a 33 percent stake in upscale mall Shopping Cidade Jardim, for 410 million reais, which closed on Thursday.

The buyer, the local subsidiary of Israel's Gazit Globe Ltd , has been actively pursuing mall acquisitions in the city of São Paulo.

Earlier this year, JHSF sold mall Shopping Metro Tucuruvi and assets outside Brazil, according to the filing. Proceeds will be used to strengthen the company's capital structure, the company said.

($1 = 3.2532 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by David Clarke)