July 14 Zhejiang Jianfeng Group Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 net profit up about 60 percent y/y versus net profit of 94.8 million yuan ($15.28 million) previous year

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jqCpVX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2059 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)