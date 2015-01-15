Jan 15 Jiangsu Etern Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Shanghai Jinting Automobile Hamess Ltd for 686 million yuan ($110.88 million) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 171.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan. 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yflaxW; bit.ly/1y16mB6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)