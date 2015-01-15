Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 15 Jiangsu Etern Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Shanghai Jinting Automobile Hamess Ltd for 686 million yuan ($110.88 million) via cash and share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 171.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on Jan. 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yflaxW; bit.ly/1y16mB6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)