UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 85 percent y/y at 917.25 million yuan ($149.67 million)
* Says aims sales of 38 billion yuan in 2014 versus 33.6 billion yuan; key risks include pollution-reduction policies, competition
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyg37v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1284 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources