(Refiles to add bullet point and link)

Oct 24 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit down 43.6 percent y/y at 419.6 million yuan (68.59 million US dollar)

* Says to boost capital for its joint venture Fortune Auto Finance by 500 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FM5Ycx; bit.ly/ZPEIcq

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1178 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)