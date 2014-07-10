UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 10 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says plans to merge JAC Group valued at 6.4 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) via share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 596 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on July 11
* Anhui Ankai Automobile says shares to resume trading on July 11 after announcement of Jianghuai Auto's plan to acquire its controlling shareholder JAC Group
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qmYaVp; bit.ly/1k8EJvL; bit.ly/1k8EJvL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2023 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources