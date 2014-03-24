BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says to offer mobile payments for Visa commercial cards
* To offer mobile payments for Visa commercial cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
* Says signs deals with Ford Motor, including $17 million for developing and testing J09 model
* Says signs contract worth $14.9 million for Ford's service and support for J09's automatic transmission development
* Says signs licensing deal for selling automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/maf87v
* CEO John C. Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 million versus $16.6 million in 2015
* OncBioMune announces term sheet to acquire Norepinefrine from Teva Pharmaceuticals in Mexico