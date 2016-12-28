UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Dec 28 A unit of China's Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd has been awarded a licence to manufacture 50,000 electric vehicles, according to an online posting by the country's state planner viewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
The company is the seventh to receive such permission under a licencing programme specifically for new energy vehicles. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources